Concerned over rise in COVID hospitalisations, Health Department asks BBMP to take up clinical audit

After maintaining a low ebb for over six months, COVID cases are on a slight uptick again, along with other ailments, especially seasonal flu. The number of hospitalisations are also on the rise. From 13 admissions on March 1, the number rose to 42 on March 9.

Bengaluru, which has been the epicentre of COVID from the beginning, is seeing a majority of the total cases reported in the State. Over 97% of the hospitalisations and 84% of the daily cases are in Bengaluru. From 42 cases and 12 admissions on March 1, the numbers rose to 101 caes and 36 admissions on March 8 in Bengaluru. What is worrisome is the number of ICU admissions have also seen a three-fold rise. All the admissions are in government facilities as of now. One death has also been reported in Bengaluru on Thursday with an 81-year-old male patient succumbing to the infection. This is the fourth death since January.

Daily tests poor

Although the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended a revised testing strategy bringing down the daily tests to 5,000 in BBMP, the daily tests being conducted are less than 800. The Weekly Test Positivity Rate (WTPR) that stood at 5.17% on March 1 in Bengaluru rose to 8.26% on March 8. Experts said the higher number of hospitalisations despite lower testing indicated that there could be more infections going undetected.

Concerned over the rising trend, the TAC has said there is a need to investigate if there is any co-infection of H3N2 influenza and COVID as both have similar respiratory symptoms. TAC chairman M K Sudarshan said the rise in hospitalisations, especially ICU admissions is concerning and needs to be studied before deaths are reported.

Clinical audit

State Health Commissioner Commissioner Randeep D said the department has now asked the BBMP to take up a clinical audit of hospitalisations to find out the reasons for the rise in admissions, especially in the ICU. Likewise, the BBMP has also been asked to conduct a death audit of the four fatalities that have happened since January, he said.

“We have asked the BBMP to look at the age factor of the hospitalised patients, if they have any comorbidities or if the infection is spread out irrespective of comorbid conditions. The clinical audit is also to find out if the COVID detection is incidental. If a patient has come for treatment of some other ailment or for a surgery and has been found to be infected with COVID when tested. This will reveal if COVID is the actual cause of admission,” Mr Randeep said.

“Another aspect that should be looked into is how many of the hospitalised patients are reaching a critical stage. How many are on the path to recovery and if they are kept in the hospital/ICU just for observation,” the Commissioner said, adding that the audit will be done in the next one week.

Incidental findings

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), said COVID is an incidental finding in most of the admitted patients. “We have found that these patients are being admitted for other reasons and COVID is being detected incidentally. However, a clinical audit will bring more clarity and we are doing it,” he said.