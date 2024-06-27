Concern over threat to Mysuru palace from excessive feeding of pigeons; DC asks officials to take necessary steps

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has directed the authorities to take necessary steps against the threat to Mysuru palace and its environs from the excessive feeding of pigeons near the iconic structure.

While emphasising the need to create awareness among the general public that pouring large quantities of grains near the north gate of Mysuru palace and the pigeon poop would mar the cleanliness and beauty of the structure, Mr. Rajendra directed the officials of Mysuru Palace Board and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Thursday to take measures to shift the place of feeding the pigeons away from the heritage buildings in phases.

It has been a practice for a large number of tourists and general public to throw grains at the pigeons near the north gate of Mysuru palace situated opposite the Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple. Two gunny bags of wheat, corn, and rice are also offered to the pigeons every day on behalf of a Jain organisation in addition to the grains thrown by the general public.

Though the descent and take-off of flocks of pigeons at the place of feeding was not only a selfie point but also a delight for photographers and videographers capturing the exciting moment in the backdrop of the iconic structure, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner’s office said the excessive feeding was not only affecting the cleanliness of the Mysuru palace’s surroundings but also leading to pigeon poop deposits on the iconic structure. Even the heritage experts and conservationists too had opined against such a practice of feeding pigeons, he said

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board Subramanya were also present in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the practice of feeding pigeons had also drawn criticism BJP leader Kautilya Raghu, who had written to the Deputy Commissioner in May this year to stop the practice. He had followed it up with another letter recently threatening to launch an agitation if the authorities do not take immediate steps to stop the feeding of pigeons near the Mysuru Palace.

Mr. Raghu, who also heads the Backward Classes Morcha of BJP’s State unit, pointed to the threat posed even to the nearby statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar X and the circle, and asked the authorities to shift the place of feeding atleast 2 km away from Mysuru Palace.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil had taken note of the complaints about the threat posed to Mysuru palace and nearby statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar X and its aesthetics from the feeding of pigeons.

In a note to Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru on June 26, Mr. Patil said the authorities should identify a suitable place for feeding the pigeons and preserve the cleanliness of Mysuru Palace.