Concern over spread of water hyacinth in Kukkarahalli lake in Mysuru

The spread of water hyacinth in Kukkarahalli lake has become a source of concern to environmentalists.

Amateur naturalist and bird photographer M.K. Sapthagirish, who participated in a bird-watching programme organised under the joint aegis of Mysore Science Foundation and Aranya Outreach at Kukkarahalli lake on Sunday, said the water hyacinth was becoming a big threat to the lake as it was spreading at an alarming rate.

Though it has been removed partially, Mr. Sapthagirish emphasised on the need for early action to completely remove the water hyacinth. “Else, the biological oxygen demand may rise and have an adverse effect on the eco-system,” he said.

The participants of the programme also discussed the importance of the lake as part of an eco-system and its role in an urban set-up, said the Foundation’s Secretary G.B. Santhosh Kumar.

If birds were to be drawn to the lake, it was important that the environ of the lake is made attractive to them. The lake and its surroundings should not only be cleansed of plastic bottles and covers, efforts should also be made to block the flow of sewage into the lake. Besides, the authorities should not tar the walking pathway, he said.

Bird varieties

The programme was attended by about 40 participants while a total of 51 species of birds were recorded. Some of the important species of birds that were recorded on Sunday included the globally threatened Spot-billed pelican, Black-headed Ibis and Oriental Darter. Some of the birds that were recorded included the young ones like Bronzed wing jacuna, Eurasian Coot, Little Grebe and Night Heron. Painted storks were also found in the nests on the island in the lake.