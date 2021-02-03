Concern over server issues in sub-registrar offices

03 February 2021 23:05 IST

No registrations have taken place in sub-registrar offices across Karnataka over the last two days owing to technical glitches, BJP member Ravi Subramanya informed the Assembly.

Drawing attention to this issue during Zero Hour, he said anyone who goes to these offices are being told that the server is down. “Who is maintaining or supervising these? What are the alternatives?” he sought to know, while other members expressed concern over the issue. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this would be brought to the attention of Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

