Concern over safety of food items from Kerala sold in Kodagu

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials in Kodagu district of Karnataka have been instructed by Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna to ban the sale of unsafe food items supplied from Kerala.

In the wake of complaints from the general public and media reports about the quality of food items supplied from Kerala to Kutta, Makutta and Perumbadi areas of Kodagu district on the inter-State border, a total of 90 samples of food items were collected and sent for an analysis of their date of manufacture, details of the manufacturer and use of artificial colours.

The IADFAC food testing laboratory, approved by FSSAI and accredited by NABL, has confirmed that 31 food samples were unsafe while four others were of substandard quality.

A meeting of FSSAI officials was convened by Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna, who is also the Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister, in Bengaluru recently to take stock of the situation.

Mr Ponnanna said he will discuss the matter with the Minister and officials concerned in the interest of public health, and take suitable measures.

Meanwhile, he has instructed the FSSAI officials to ban the unsafe food items sold in Kodagu district, and take all measures necessary to prevent the sale of such food items.