Concern over rising cases of in-service deaths in the police force

The rising cases of in-service deaths in the police force have become a cause for concern for the department, Additional Director-General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar has said.

He was addressing the police personnel after inspecting a passing out parade of the 12th batch of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) and ninth batch of Reserve Sub-Inspector trainees at Naganahalli Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Mr. Alok Kumar said that police officers on duty are subjected to work-related stress due to daily and critical incidents that negatively impact nearly every aspect of their personal and professional lives.

The officer added that policing is a passion which demands dedication in discharging one’s duty and law enforcement. An officer should respect and protect human dignity and be impartial and uphold human rights of every single citizen, giving special attention to protection of weaker sections of society.

He said that society will keep a watch on the activities of the Police Department. Citizens keep tabs on the conduct of policemen, so police officers should live up to professional ethics and ideals, he reiterated. Police officers have to strive for the welfare of people and society.

The officials and police stations should become people-friendly and must have a conducive atmosphere. Policemen should evoke trust not fear, Mr. Alok Kumar said.

Superintendent of Police and Principal of Police Training Centre Decca Kishore Babu, providing details of training, said that 7,453 police personnel have been trained at the Police Training Centre since 2003.

As many as 16 Police Sub-inspectors (Civil) and one Reserve Sub-Inspector have successfully completed both indoor and outdoor training.

Kishore Kumar received the best all-rounder performance indoors. The best outdoor performance and the best shooter trophy was bagged by K. Ganesh. L. Sadhana received the Rani Chennamma trophy.

Kishore Kumar also topped in the 7.62 mm SLR shooting, while Ganesh topped in the 9 mm pistol shooting.

Vice-principal of the Police Training Centre Srikant Kattimani was present.

