Concern over rising cases of dengue

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav chairing a meeting to review steps taken to tackle dengue cases in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

KALABURAGI

27 September 2021 01:40 IST

Of the 1,782 blood samples collected since January, 362 confirmed for infection

In view of the rising dengue cases in the district, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav has directed the officials of the District Health and Family Welfare and the City Corporation to take necessary steps.

Mr. Jadhav was chairing a meeting of officials here on Sunday to discuss the progress made so far in the battle against dengue.

District Health Officer Sharanabasappa Ganjelkhed said that of the 1,782 total blood samples collected since January, 362 were confirmed for dengue in the district. Following a sudden increase in dengue cases, the department has intensified its efforts to tackle the disease through mass awareness campaign. It has started conducting door-to-door awareness programme in rural parts.

Advertising

Advertising

District-wise data of dengue cases for the period January till September 25 compiled by the Health and Family Welfare Department showed that Kalaburagi city reported the highest of 105 confirmed cases. There were 453 suspected cases.

This was followed by Chittapur taluk with 65 confirmed and 447 suspected cases, Jewargi taluk 64 confirmed and 247 suspected cases, Sedam taluk 14 confirmed and 114 suspected cases, Afzalpur taluk 14 confirmed and 106 suspected cases, Aland 18 confirmed and 85 suspected cases, Chincholi 12 confirmed and 82 suspected cases and Kalaburagi Rural with 11 confirmed and 36 suspected cases of dengue. Besides this, the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory received 212 blood samples of which 49 were confirmed for dengue.

Dr. Jadhav directed the officials to intensify spraying and fogging across the district. He asked them to focus particularly on rural areas that had more cases. He also told them to make elaborate arrangements to check the further spread of dengue.

He said that efforts should be made to have adequate number of oxygen beds and ventilators in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Hospital and at the ESIC Hospital to tackle any medical emergency.

He asked the officials to provide details of maternal and child mortality ratio in the district. Dr. Jadhav told doctors that there is no excuse for medical negligence and that they will be held responsible for death of pregnant women during delivery.