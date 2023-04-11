Concern over rise in health issues affecting tribals in Chamarajanagar

April 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Leaders of forest-based tribal communities in Chamarajanagar district have expressed concern over several serious health problems affecting tribals, especially pregnant women, where the cases of anaemia and infant mortality are increasing sharply.

Speaking at the annual Adivasi Arogya Samvada, an open tribal health dialogue organised jointly by the Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, Zilla Budakattu Girijana Abhiruddi Sangha, Chamarajanagar district, Taluk Soliga Abhivrudhi Sangha, Yelandur, Chamarajanagar, and Hanur, and Girijana Shreyobhivruddi Sangha, Gundlupet, under the Centre for Training Research and Innovation in Tribal Health (CTRITH) initiative at the Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra in B.R. Hills, most of the community leaders expressed concern about the increasing health issues.

C. Madegowda, secretary, Zilla Budakattu Girijana Abhvruddi Sangha, said: “People from tribal communities are deprived of access to health services. Lack of proper guidance in hospitals for patients, discrimination in health services, and lack of education in the community have reduced the number of people turning to hospitals for care. As a solution to this problem, the Department of Tribal Welfare recently approved and released funds for a new three-year scheme called ‘Tribal Health Navigator’ in five districts, including Chamarajanagar, where the forest-based tribal community is predominantly inhabited. The Chamarajanagar district administration has taken necessary steps, and the scheme should be implemented at the earliest.”

At the interaction, State soliga sangha president Jadeswamy, Raajya Moola Adivasi Vedike secretary V. Muthaiah, and representatives of all taluk associations spoke about serious health issues faced by their community, especially sickle cell disease in the community, anaemia, premature deaths in the community, lack of specialist doctors in Chamarajanagar district hospital, “discrimination” in care, growth-related deficiencies in children, and said that there is a need for community-based organisations to be more organised to improve their health issues and strengthen our voice.

They expressed the unanimous opinion that community organisations should come together to create more awareness among the people about health and free health services available.

Presenting the work and activities of the last year with respect to tribal health, Tanya Seshadri, Programme Head, Centre for Training Research and Innovation in Tribal Health, said: “Sickle cell screening will soon begin in all identified tribal locations and all related preparations are done under our project. We are also assisting in the preparation of guidelines and implementation of the new sickle cell programme implemented by the State government.”

Deepa Bhat, professor at JSS Medical College and Co-PI of CTRITH programme, interacted with the community on sickle cell and provided necessary information on the disease, symptoms, effective management, and available treatment. She also said that for the first time in the State, the team has started work towards creating a Haemoglobinopathies registry for Chamarajanagar district. She emphasised that the role of community leaders is crucial if this project is to be a success.

The event was attended by 120 participants. Prashanth N.S., Assistant Director of Research at the Institute of Public Health, along with community leaders from all five taluks, community health workers of Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra, and IPH field station staff were present at the full-day programme.

