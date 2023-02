February 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Naganna Gowda said here on Thursday that atrocities against children were recurring on a regular basis and 96 cases had been registered during the current year while 1,400 incidents were at various stages of investigation. He said the commission was striving to secure justice for children and was one of the responsibilities of the Department of Women and Child Welfare as well.