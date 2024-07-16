Concern over rampant forest encroachment cases in Karnataka

Not withstanding the government’s avowed commitment to increase the green cover in the State, there is unbridled encroachment of forests as evident in the number of cases registered by the Forest Department during 2023-24.

According to the annual report of the Karnataka Forest Department for 2023-24 released recently, there have been 1,385 fresh cases of forest encroachment registered by the authorities during 2023-24. These are in addition to 44,608 cases pertaining to forest encroachment across the State pending as on March 31, 2023, as per the Forest Department’s report out of which 355 cases have been resolved.

Environmentalists have found the fresh cases of encroachments disconcerting as it is antithetical to the stated objective of the government of shoring up the green cover of Karnataka for which hundreds of crores of rupees will be spent on raising saplings and planting them across the State.

Planting new saplings are no substitute to the existing forest cover to protect which stringent measures should be initiated and officials should be held accountable for failure to curb encroachment, according to activists.

Among the various forest circles, encroachment is particularly high in Bengaluru circle comprising Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chickballapur, and Bannerghatta National Park. As many as 743 new encroachment cases have been registered in the Bengaluru circle of which 636 cases pertain to Bannerghatta National Park division, which is a protected area. The total number of pending cases in Bengaluru circle is now 4,688, as per the report.

There have been 64 fresh encroachment cases in Belagavi Circle and the total number of pending cases currently stands at 674. In Hassan circle, 100 fresh cases of encroachment were registered while Chamarajanagar circle had four new cases during 2023-24. But the total number of pending cases is 962 of which 822 encroachment cases pertain to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary division and 138 to MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary division.

During 2023-24, there were 77 new encroachment cases registered in the Kanara Circle. But that is disconcerting is that the number of pending cases as on March 31, 2023, was 18,517. There were 645 encroachment cases pending before KTR Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary and 8,776 cases pending in Sirsi division. Honnavar division has 3,505 pending cases of encroachment, while Yallapur division has 3,710 pending cases.

Kodagu saw 11 new cases of encroachment during 2023-24 while the pending cases as on March 31, 2023, stood at 613 with 499 cases pending in the Madikeri division alone. There was only one fresh case registered under Mangaluru circle during 2023-24 but the pending encroachment cases stands at 2,892.

Sources said that though some of the cases were considered as encroached, they were pending regularisation in recognition of the tribal rights etc. But a circular from the Government of India issued in 2004 clearly states that unfettered rights over such lands will apply for those tribal dwellers who in continuous occupation of forest land at lease since December 31, 1993. It clearly cautions that no fresh occupation of forest land by tribals and non-tribals in forest areas should be permitted and if there was fresh occupation, then the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and the divisional forest officer will be held personally liable for disciplinary action.

It also states that the above officials should take measures for clearing the encroachment and the same should be monitored at the circle-level quarterly. But there are concerns that such rules are on paper and nothing concrete was taking place on ground to clear forest encroachments.