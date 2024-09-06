Concern over lack of ecological perspective in Chamundi Hill development plans

There are concerns over the lack of environmental and conservation perspective in various schemes floated by the government in its push to develop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

The most recent example is the meeting of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The members of the authority discussed issues related to expanding Dasoha, providing amenities to pilgrims, ban on mobile phones and cameras, renovation of temples, ban on smoking, scientific disposal of garbage, etc.

But there was hardly any discussion pertaining to the ecological fragility of Chamundi Hills which is being hemmed in by development pressures and fast turning into a concrete jungle. Also, there was no discussion on regulating the crowd which has exceeded the carrying capacity of the hill.

While the Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has questioned the legality of the CKDA itself and has approached the court, activists in Mysuru are questioning the composition of CKDA as it is devoid of environmentalists or NGOs with in-depth knowledge of the biodiversity of Chamundi Hills and the imperatives of its conservation.

If the outcome of the first meeting is any indication the CKDA is entirely focussed on religious tourism by expanding amenities to tourists and maintenance of the temple and its surroundings without a thought to the reserve forest that is Chamundi Hills.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) said that a cursory glance at the Act indicates that the government seems to have only one objective which is to promote commercial tourism.

He pointed out that a draft bill proposing such an Act with focus on environmental and biodiversity conservation was prepared by the NGOs and submitted to the Basavaraj Bommai government which choose to ignore it.

But the Siddaramaiah government did adopt the draft and passed it as an Act but with focus on tourism promotion, said Mr. Shenoy.

The NGOs had suggested that the Authority should be headed by the Minister for Forests Ecology and Environment but in the revised composition it was the Chief Minister heading it and nobody dares to object or differ with any proposals of the Chief Minister, according to Mr. Shenoy.

He alleged that the Authority seem to have been formed to get access to generous funds provided by the devotees under the pretext of providing amenities to pilgrims and tourists.

In the first meeting of the Authority chaired by the Chief Minister, there were no representatives of the civil society and hence the NGOs are wondering whether it was deliberate or a case of glaring omission.

Environment experts and NGOs have been pleading since decades, for a buffer zone around Chamundi Hills, to ensure sustainable development and conservation of natural heritage. It was also recognized as an important watershed that helped recharge atleast 20 water bodies and regulate micro climatic conditions and hence serious efforts should be made to conserve Chamundi Hills. But none of the environmental perspectives have received a serious thought with all thrust on tourism promotion.