Concern over lack of attention to Yadgir’s historical places

September 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
The Wagengera Fort in Surpur taluk is part of Yadgir district’s rich history.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Expressing serious concern over the lack of interest in developing tourist and historical places, historian and advocate Bhaskar Rao Mudbul has said that rich heritage and historical sites and monuments in Yadgir district have not been developed when compared to other places in the State.

He was delivering a special lecture as part of World Tourism Day celebrations at Lumbini Garden here on Wednesday.

“The district has rich history with tourist places such as forts in Yadgir, Shorapur, Wagengera, Wanadurga and natural attractions and structures such Daba Dabe Waterfalls, Gavisiddeshwar Temple Waterfalls and Buddara Mane. But these places have not been developed as they should have been,” he said.

A king who ruled this region revolted against the British during the first War of Independence in 1857. He had also confronted the Mughal army in wars. His bravery in protecting the motherland is buried in Shorapur’s history which should be brought to light and introduced to the next generation, he said.

Mr. Mudbul urged legislators from the district to focus on these structures and make efforts to ensure the development of these sites to attract tourists and also to create awareness on the contribution made by historical figures from the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol said that children should study the history of the district and the region ruled by various kings. Referring to the former President and noted scientist late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s lifestyle, he said that students should keep him as their role model and study hard to achieve success in their chosen field.

Director (Planning) of Child Labour Eradication Project Riyaz Patel, Parameshwar, Basavaraj Sinnur and others were present.

