Concern over increasing consumerism, addiction to social media in society

Academic cautions people at inaugural session of seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Social Media and Society in Kalaburagi

Published - November 05, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Students and others taking part in a national seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Social Media and Society at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Students and others taking part in a national seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Social Media and Society at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The former Registrar of Gujarat Central University and Gulbarga University H.L. Hiremath has expressed concern over people being increasingly getting addicted to consumerism and social media and advised them to be careful and set a limit for everything.

“People are addicted to consumerism. They are spending their hard-earned money on things that they really don’t need for survival. Social media addiction is another matter of serious concern. People want to share everything on social media. People need to be very careful on these two issues,” he said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Social Media and Society at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The event was organised by Veeramma Gangasiri College for Women in association with the Indian Council of Social Science Research, Southern Regional Centre (ICSSR-SRC), Hyderabad.

The former Registrar of Central University of Gujarat H.L. Hiremath speaking at a seminar at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The former Registrar of Central University of Gujarat H.L. Hiremath speaking at a seminar at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) was seen only in fiction about 20 years ago. Ten years ago, people started dreaming of it and exploring the possibilities. Now, it is a reality. Many human functions are now being done by AI-based robots. AI is the fourth industrial revolution. AI will lead to many developments in the days to come,” Mr. Hiremath said.

Member of Legislative Council Shashil Namoshi, who is also president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES), said that AI is becoming an inevitable technology in an advancing modern world.

“To keep pace with advancing technology, PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi has established an AI laboratory. It has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, for the purpose” Mr. Namoshi said.

In his introductory address, organising secretary of the conference Mahesh Kumar Gangwar said that no technology can replace human creativity.

“Newer technologies can tremendously help human beings. However, they cannot be substitute to human creativity,” he said.

HKES governing council members Sharanabasappa Harwal, Arunkumar Patil, Mahadevappa V. Rampure, Sainath Patil, Anilkumar Pattan, Naganna Ghanti, Veeramma Gangasiri Women’s College principal Rajendra Konda and others were present.

