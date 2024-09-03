Expressing serious concern over increasing atrocities on women, writer and the honorary president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Padmini Nagaraj has stressed the need for throwing the focus on creating awareness among women and their identity through the education system.

“The increasing violence on women these days is alarming. Inculcating awareness and education in women, thus making them self-reliant, is the way forward to addressing the issue,” she said.

She was speaking at a programme at Gulbarga University on Monday. The event was part of Lecture Series – II to mark the 50 years of Karnataka’s renaming.

Sujata Jangamshetti, who recently assumed office as the director of Kalaburagi Rangayana, was felicitated on the occasion.

“Gone are the days when women were confined to the four walls of their house doing household chores. Women are increasingly coming out and getting engaged in socio-political life. They are on equal footing with men proving themselves to be competent enough in discharging all sorts of duties that men can do,” she said.

“Their contribution to literature is no less than men in terms of quality. The process needs to be encouraged so that a society with no gender discrimination can be realised soon,” she said.

Pointing to the social evils and blind faiths that subject women to heinous crimes and discrimination, the writer recalled those individuals and social movements that fought gender discrimination and exploitation to create a more humane society.

“In their works, writers H.V. Savitramma and M.K. Indira have questioned the discriminative and patriarchal practices against women. Writers Geetha Nagabhushan, Shanta Devi, Kamala Hampana and Sara Abubakar have shed light on the dark side of society and sensitised people to vital issues concerning women,” she said.

Ms. Jangamshetti said that Kalyana Karnataka has had a rich cultural and literary tradition which often remains neglected or ignored.

“Talents in Kalyana Karnataka are often deprived of opportunities. They are forced to fight for their rightful opportunities. The theatre world is rich here. The cultural activities of Rangayana have thus for been limited to urban areas and we need to take them to the vast rural areas. I am committed to doing it with the help and guidance of senior artists,” she said.

Head of the Department of Kannada in Gulbarga University H.T. Pote, who presided over the event, said that the lecture series will provide an opportunity to students to learn from the great personalities.

“The very purpose of the lecture series is to expose our students to the life and works of great writers so that they can get inspiration from them,” he said.

Students and faculty members of the Kannada Department were present.