Concern over increase in drug abuse among students

January 10, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

A rally was held to create public awareness on the rise in drug abuse among students and its negative fallout on the individual and the society at large, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The rally with the theme ‘’Say No to Drugs’’ was organised by the city police in association with other stakeholders including Manipal Hospital, Red FM 93.5, Hotel Owners Association etc.

Inaugurating the rally the commissioner of police Ramesh Banoth said that there was a time when drugs were available only in major cities but it was not the case today and was widely available even in tier two cities.

He noted with concern the increase in incidents of drug abuse among students and said that once addicted it will be difficult to lead a useful life and would recovery through de-addiction was a long process but not always successful. The commissioner said what begins as an act of curiosity leads to addiction and hence parents should be observant of the company of their children and teachers should watch out for deviant behaviour in students.

Though the police were continuously cracking down on illicit sale and trafficking of narcotics like Ganja, parents, teachers and society in general should tip off the police of any incident of drug consumption or sale they come across to make Mysuru drug-free, said Mr. Ramesh. “Normally students are induced into it by way of offering toffee or chocolate and hence parents and teachers should warn children against accepting such offers,” he added. The addiction is so strong that those who are under its sway take to crime to fulfil their longing for drugs, said the commissioner.

Dr. Upendra Shenoy of Manipal Hospital said the adverse effects of drug abuse are immense and it not only harms the brain but other organs of the body which soon loses immunity to fight disease. The person cannot lead a productive life for himself, his family or the society and hence one should guard oneself against drugs, he added.

The rally which was flagged off from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple near the palace, went through the main thoroughfares of the city.

