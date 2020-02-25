Concern over impact of e-commerce on employment generation

Former president of FKCCI Sudhakar Shetty at an awareness programme in Mysuru on Tuesday.

MYSURU

25 February 2020 22:27 IST

Former president of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) Sudhakar Shetty has expressed concern over the growing popularity of e-commerce activities and online shopping avenues.

Speaking at an awareness programme on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Government E-Marketplace (GeM) portal organised by MSME Development Institute, Bengaluru, in association with Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Shetty said the online shopping markets and e-commerce activities had led to large scale unemployment in the society.

Traditional businesses and brick and mortar enterprises, which employ a couple of persons each, are being badly hit on account of the online trading options. Lakhs of students are passing out of educational institutes in the country, but they are unable to find jobs, he regretted.

Meanwhile, president of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) A.S. Satish said their body had extended support to the protest call given by various retail dealers, druggists and distributors associations in Mysuru on February 28.

Speaking on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Mrs Shetty emphasised the need for people to be aware about IPR to protect and monetise their products and innovations.

He said IPR, which had established itself as an economic asset in the knowledge-driven economy, had become crucial empowerment tools for MSMEs.

He said registration of intellectual property not only restricts others from using your creation without authorisation, but also assures appropriate remedies if it was infringed.