Concern over fake news in mainstream media misleading people

July 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing concern over fake news being spread by the mainstream media misleading people in the country, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment and Bidar district in-charge Eshwar Khandre has advised media personnel to be objective in their reporting.

“A kind of anarchy and chaos is being created by media by spreading false information and distorting history. It will definitely lead to communal conflict and disturbance in society. I appeal to the media to work in such a way that it always reflects objectivity,” Mr. Khandre said, after inaugurating the Press Day celebrations in Bidar on Sunday.

The event was organised jointly by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Association of Accredited District and Regional Editors Association.

“A kind of anarchy and conflict between communities is being created by the publication of false and distorted news in the media. Journalists should not allow this to happen. You [media] should not go after sensational news items. As in every field, the media is also polluted. People are losing trust in the media. There are a few media houses that have still retained people’s trust by being objective in their reporting. We need to follow such journalism. We should not distort facts or sensationalise facts in our reporting just to grab the attention of the reader or viewer as it will create mistrust among communities and trigger conflict among them. Maintaining communal harmony and not triggering communal tension should be the aim of journalism,” Mr. Khandre said.

Stressing on the importance of media as the fourth estate of democracy, Mr. Khandre highlighted media’s responsibility in keeping people’s unity and ensuring their participation in strengthening democracy.

“Media should not publish false news or sensationalise facts just for impressing and grabbing the attention of readers or viewers. Nor they should provoke people’s sentiments to create enmity among communities. In the time when false news is creating confusion and enmity among communities and breaching trust among them, the media has gained a greater role to play in maintaining peace and harmony in society,” Mr. Khandre said.

“Media,” he added, “is the fourth estate of democracy. It has the responsibility of pointing out mistakes or wrongdoings in the other three pillars of democracy and seek for correction. Media has played an undeniable role in making India the largest democracy in the world. It has contributed a great amount to correcting the errors and developing India into a successful democracy in the world.”

Terming working in the media as not just a profession but as a social service, Mr. Khandre recalled how Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar and Bal Gangadhar Tilak used the press as an effective medium to sensitise the vast masses of people and trigger the sentiments of patriotism among them to be up in arms for their Independence from colonial shackles.

Municipal Administration and Haj Minister Rahim Khan, legislators Shailendra Beldale and Siddalingappa Patil and representatives of journalists associations were present.

