Concern over dwindling habit of newspaper reading among college-going students

December 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Newspapers are of great help to students in widening their mental horizon and in understanding various issues, especially current affairs. They also help them in keeping themselves abreast of the developments in various fields, Gurudev IAS Academy director Akhilkumar Halagatti has said.

He was delivering a talk during a workshop on the “Role of Periodicals In Competitive World” organised by the Department of Library and Information Science of KLE Society’s S.K. Arts College and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Expressing regret over the dwindling habit of reading newspapers among college-going students, Mr. Halagatti said that newspapers are the greatest and most reliable source of current affairs which knowledge is essential for those appearing for competitive examinations.

“In an era of technology and advent of hand-held devices and social media, it is important to note that till date a majority of the newspapers have retained the commitment to providing factual and authentic news to their readers. Such is the commitment of the newspapers that even a small mistake printed erroneously sees a correction being issued the next day,” he said.

Terming unemployment as a myth, he said that there are always opportunities for those who are willing to work hard and find alternative solutions. Elaborating on the various competitive examinations and the number of posts being filled in various government and public sector undertakings, he gave a list of examinations that a graduate student can appear for to get a job.

Calling upon students to shun complacency during their student days, he asked them not to wait for the completion of their graduation. “Instead, you should start preparations during your graduation days so that by the time you finish your course, you are able face the competition,” he said.

Presiding over the function, president of the College Union Vijayashree Hiremath asked students to make good use of the library to develop their reading habit.

She gave examples of alumni of the college, who are now senior IPS officials, who benefited from the library.

Earlier, principal of the college Uma V. Nerle made the introductory remarks. She asked the students to take guidance from the resource persons.

Librarian Hemavathi coordinated the workshop, while Library Secretary Jyoti B. Goudar compered.