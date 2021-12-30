Concern over dumping of wastes on ORR

MYSURU

30 December 2021 19:25 IST

The issue of indiscriminate dumping of construction and solid wastes along the Outer Ring Road came up for a discussion at the meeting chaired by Pratap Simha, MP, here on Wednesday for reviewing the progress of works in the city.

Some of the ORR stretches come under the newly-formed local bodies – town panchayat and the city municipal councils. Bogadi, Srirampura and Rammanahalli were elevated to Town Panchayats while Hootagalli was elevated to city municipal council comprising the areas that are already part of the city.

Especially towards the Hinkal flyover, heaps of trash were found dumped along the Ring Road, posing a serious health hazard. The waste dumped has not been cleared since months. Meat waste too is dumped along the isolated stretches of the road.

Advertising

Advertising

As a one-time cleaning drive that lasted for several days, the entire ORR stretch was freed from debris and solid wastes. However, the public started dumping waste yet again undeterred over the warnings of filing cases against dumping wastes on the ORR stretch.

Until the newly-formed local bodies get funds and powers, the areas that are neither part of the MCC nor the MUDA, and also those which are very much part of MUDA will continue to throw wastes on the road with no proper waste disposal system in those areas. The issue needs immediate attention as the city will lose its reputation as a clean city considering the way the wastes are being handled on the outskirts.