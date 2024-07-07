Concern over Dengue cases in Mysuru

The district administration on Sunday was directed to resort to Information Communication Technology (ICT) to create greater public awareness on preventing dengue.

The district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa who reviewed the situation on Sunday said that there were 496 cases of dengue reported in Mysuru of which 14 are active and the rest have been treated.

The recent death of a community health centre worker in due to dengue in Hunsur was attributed to self-medication without proper diagnosis. The minister said 3595 samples were tested of which 496 were positive and 14 were active in Mysuru. This is relatively lower compared to other districts, he added.

A poster on dengue prevention was released on the occasion and the officials were directed to create public awareness on maintaining cleanliness apart from ensuring that there was no stagnant water from where the mosquitoes carrying the disease tend to breed. The percentage of those testing positive was 15 during March/April and has now declined to around 11 per cent, said Mr. Mahadevappa.

Ashada season

In anticipation of a huge crowd at Chamundi Hills every Friday during the Ashada season, the Minister said that no private vehicles will be allowed to the hill top.

The district administration will operate 40 KSRTC buses to ferry the public to the hill top and back free of cost on all the Fridays of the Ashada season, he added. The ban on private vehicles during Fridays will also help reduce traffic congestion on Chamundi Hills, said the minister.

Hostel in Delhi

The Department of Social Welfare has taken a decision to construct a hostel for the benefit of SC/ST students from the State preparing for competitive examinations in Delhi. A section of them met the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently and made such an appeal and the Department has agreed for a hostel with a hi-tech library, said Mr. Mahadevappa. In addition, the monthly allowance released for the daily requirements of such students will also be enhanced, he added.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri, and others were present.