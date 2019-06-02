Concern over declining interest in pure science

The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling, an annual career guidance programme for students, held at Poojya Doddappa Appa Auditorium in Sharnbasveshwar College here on Saturday, evoked a good response.

Basavaraj S. Deshmukh, secretary, Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha, inaugurated the event and released a booklet for students.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Deshmukh praised The Hindu in organising career counselling events across the country.

Shivasharanappa Mulegaon, Deputy Director, Department of Pre-University Education, expressed concern over the declining interest in in pure science.

“Students wrongly believe that the study of pure science will not help them and opt for other professional courses such as medical and engineering. As a result, the country’s scientific research is suffering. Our colleges are also facing a shortage of science lecturers,” he said.

V.D. Mytri, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, provided historical insights into the evolution of engineering education in India and its widening scope.

“Engineering education that started with a civil engineering course in 1853 in Pune went on to expand its wings by gradually developing mechanical, electrical, electronics, communication and information technology branches. Now, we have over 25 specialisations to choose from within engineering discipline,” he said.

He also cautioned against parents imposing their desires on their children with regards to higher education.

“Listen to us and listen to your parents. But, you have to take a final call on your own,” he told the students.

Niranjan Nisty, Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, foresaw the expansion of scope and opportunities in India’s healthcare industry in the years to come as the country would double its spending on healthcare.

“India is the third largest economy in the world after the United States and China. Its healthcare spending is just 2.5% of its GDP of 3 trillion dollars as compared to the United States that spends 15% of its GDP of 16 trillion dollars. As India aims at doubling the health spending in the next a couple of decades, the scope in the healthcare sector would naturally get widened and create more opportunities,” he said.

Mr. Nisty also advised the aspiring students to keep an alternative plan ready and implement it when they fail to get into the main goal.

Dnyanoba Shinde, Chief Nodal Officer from Karnataka Examination Authority, provided valuable tips and steps to be followed during document verification after the CET and NEET examinations.

Mubeen, a career counsellor, guided the students with his address on personality development, apart from providing detailed information about a range of career options available after the completion of II PU.