Concern over challenges Kannada is facing now

December 08, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the challenges that Kannada language is facing in the current scenario, the former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Mallepuram G. Venkatesh has expressed concern over Kannada language and culture losing identity.

Delivering his address at the 31st convocation of Kannada University in Hampi on Thursday, Prof. Venkatesh devoted most of his time in his address to sound an alert on the dangers that Kannada, as a language and culture, is facing in the wake of the onslaught by other languages and cultures. He also proposed a few measures to avoid such a situation.

“As the possibilities of using Kannada are diminishing on various fronts, the language is facing the threat of losing its identity in various disciplines of knowledge… It is an alarm. Kannadigas need to be alert and do the needful to protect their language,” Prof. Venkatesh said.

Pointing to the situation in villages, Prof. Venkatesh said that Kannada is not facing as much threat in villages as it is in the cities and advised Kannadigas to protect their language and culture from the onslaught of other languages and cultures in the future.

“Kannada is not facing much threat in villages as compared to the cities. However, we cannot rule out the possibilities of the language facing a grave threat even in villages in the days to come. We need to be always alert to see that it does not happen,” he said.

As a remedy to ensure the supremacy of Kannada in the State, Prof. Venkatesh proposed a few measures, including making Kannada as primary source of communication in all layers and spheres of life in the State.

“The use of Kannada should become the main tool for all social, political, economic and cultural communications. States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are very conscious about their language, literature and cultural traditions and they strive to protect them. These States should be a role model for Kannadigas to protect and develop their language and culture,” he said.

Strongly suggesting the extensive use of Kannada as a measure to protect and develop the language, he said that the more the Kannadigas use their language the more it will get acceptance and recognition in the national arena and become a language of livelihood.

“When a language loses its mother-tongue status in its own land in its struggle against the onslaught of a foreign language, the death of such language is sure. If Kannada does not remain a primary communicative tool in all spears of human life in Karnataka, its death cannot be avoided,” he said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Sa.Chi Ramesh and Registrar Subbanna Rai were among the dignitaries present.