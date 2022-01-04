Concern in Mandya over two COVID clusters

MYSURU

04 January 2022 21:55 IST

‘Shift patients to COVID care centres’

Two new clusters of COVID-19 have been reported in Mandya amidst the growing threat of a third wave.

In the wake of clusters, Minister in-charge of Mandya district Narayana Gowda on Tuesday told the officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to make arrangements for shifting patients to COVID Care Centres.

As many as 15 schoolchildren and a teacher in Makovahalli have tested positive. The Minister told the DHO and the THOs to treat the infected children, shifting them to the COVID Care Centrem and subject all their contacts, including parents and family members, to RT-PCR tests.

As a safety precaution, amidst the rising cases of Omicron in the State, the Minister asked for shifting all 30 infected patients to the COVID Care Centre in Srirangapatna. Their primary and secondary contacts are being identified and all of them would undergo COVID-19 tests, he said. He told the district authorities to keep a tab on those returning to the district from other States as there is information that the 30 infected persons in Srirangapatna had returned after an inter-State travel. The district administration has taken steps to open COVID Care Centres in all taluks of Mandya.

Meanwhile, the Minister asked the DHO to ensure availability of medical oxygen in all government hospitals and other facilities.

On Tuesday, 17 new cases were reported in Mandya and five were discharged. The active case tally stands at 91 with the highest number of active cases reported from Srirangapatna, which has 33 active cases. Nagamangala and Maddur have 18 and 16 active cases respectively. As many as 2,481 tests were carried out on Tuesday.