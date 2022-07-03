Concern expressed over depleting natural resources

V-P of Mumbai ACC Ltd. called upon the people and the governments to prioritise conservation of natural resources

Expressing concern over the fast depletion of natural resources in India, Umesh Hosur, Vice-President of Mumbai ACC Ltd., called upon the people and the governments to prioritise the conservation of natural resources and adopt a lifestyle with judicious use of them.

“On the one hand, we have a rapidly growing population in the country and, on the other, we have fast-depleting natural resources. Presently, India has a 140-crore population. As the population size grows, the consumption of natural resources would also grow. The population growth is creating pressure on nature and the industries. It is necessary to control the population growth to ensure the quality of products and conservation of natural resources. It is in our hands only,” Mr. Hosur said.

He was delivering a lecture at a seminar – Recent Discoveries in Multi-disciplinary Research – organised at Doddappa Appa Auditorium on the campus of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

“The conservation of natural resources is a global challenge. We are facing a drinking water problem despite the fact that two-thirds of the earth is covered by water. Our rivers are polluted as untreated factory waste and urban sewage are directed to the rivers and oceans. Environmental degradation is affecting life on the planet earth. If the degradation is not controlled, the time when we struggle to breathe clean air is not far. We, as responsible human beings, are duty-bound to protect the environment,” he said.

Mr. Hosur commended the initiatives for shifting from conventional method of using fossil fuel for meeting our energy requirements to advanced methods of using green energy generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor V.D. Mytri, Registrar Anilkumar Bidve and others were present.