Concept of co-working space comes to Mysuru

The concept of co-working space is set to take off in Mysuru with a co-working chain setting up a 5,000 sq ft facility with seating capacity of 100 at a mall in the city.

The co-working space — with facilities like Internet, printing, pantry and conference room among others — is designed to cater to the demands and flexible requirements of its users who include not only start-ups and freelancers, but also corporates.

For a city like Mysuru with a large number of students passing out each year, a co-working space will provide the necessary impetus to boost entrepreneurship and innovation, besides creating an eco-system necessary for start-ups to thrive, said Gagandeep Singh Sapra, co-founder, SproutBox, which is operating a chain of co-working spaces across India.

The announcement of the co-working facility on the fourth floor of Mall of Mysore by SproutBox comes months after Silicon RD ideation labs launched an accelerator programme which offers start-ups not only shared workspaces, but also funding and support.

Mr. Sapra, however, maintains that their facility was the city’s first co-working space as Silicon RD invests in the shortlisted start-ups in exchange for equity stake. “Anybody can walk in and purchase a day pass or book their seats for a monthly fee. It works out way cheaper than renting out an office space,” he said, and added that the cost incurred by businesses on office space was shooting through the roof in view of the rising costs of real estate.

He cited the case of a well-known e-commerce company in Bengaluru, which is expected to soon have its employees not only work from home, but also from their native places, after realising the huge amount it was spending on office space. Mysuru is native to a large number of employees in companies based in Bengaluru.

SproutBox, which launched its first co-working facility in Gurgaon in May 2015, now operates multiple such facilities across India including New Delhi and an upcoming one in Chandigarh.

“It enjoys a 100% occupancy rate across its facilities and is the preferred choice of start-ups such as Snapdeal, Unicommerce, Commwizer, Sowtex, Zostel, Sqrrl, Crofarm and leading corporates such as Ingram Micro, IFB, IBM and SalesForce”, SroutBox said in a statement. In Mysuru, the co-working space provider plans to expand the facility by another 200 seats across 10,000 sq feet in the next six months.