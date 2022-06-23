Computers stolen from e-governance office

The e-governance office is situated in the high security zone of VV Towers

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a theft case against unknown persons for stealing two computers from the e-governance office situated in the high security zone of VV Towers on Monday.

The case was registered based on a complaint by K Susheela, a staffer who was the last person to see the computers at office before leaving work.

Upon her return the next day, she found both the systems missing and the security personnel deployed at the office premises allegedly feigned ignorance stating they had seen the office locked.

The police are now verifying the CCTV footage from in and around the building to identify the thieves and also questioning the security staff.