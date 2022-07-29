Compulsory rural service: Nearly 2,000 senior resident doctors in Karnataka await specialist counselling and posting

They say they wrote their exams in May and have been living with uncertainty for the last two months

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has demanded that the process of specialist counselling for compulsory government service of MS/MD passed-out medical graduates be expedited.

Although the counselling was initially scheduled on July 28, the government has extended it by another 10 days. This has upset the compulsory rural service allotment process of nearly 2,000 senior resident doctors of the 2019-20 batch. The association has written to top officials in the Departments of Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare demanding that the process of counselling be expedited.

“We wrote our exams in May, and our results were announced in June. We have been jobless and are living with uncertainty for the last two months. Despite being qualified specialist doctors, it is unfortunate that we are still dependent on our parents. The delay in counselling will further push the allotment process till August end,” said KARD member A. Bagewadi.

He said the senior residents will not be able to get a job in a private facility without the one-year compulsory rural service. “We have been told that the counselling has been postponed to enable registration of those who are yet to do so,” he said.

“Further postponing the counselling will add to our woes and impact our mental health as well. A duration of 10 days extra for registration does not make sense as it hardly takes five minutes to register and 10 days have already been provided from July 18. Such delays that happen during counselling create a negative perception among doctors who wish to join government service in Karnataka,” stated the Association’s letter.

Sources said with one batch of fresh specialist doctors already serving compulsory rural service and another awaiting counselling, the Health Department is now facing a problem of plenty. “The posting of another batch of doctors will have additional financial implications on the government as additional posts have to be created. The Finance Department is yet to approve this,” sources said.

T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said he was aware of the problems caused due to the delay in counselling. “I have asked the Health Commissioner to expedite the process,” he said.

Health Commissioner Randeep D. said although the vacancies in hospitals under Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education for the rural service postings have almost been finalised, there are some more vacancies showing up at the last minute. “We are compiling the final list. Also, some doctors have written to us seeking more time for registrations. Hence, we have postponed the counselling to enable more registrations,” he said.

On the Finance Department’s approval, he said it is awaited for creation of additional posts.