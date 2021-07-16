Comprehensive UGD system sought for new layouts outside ORR

Mysuru

16 July 2021 19:43 IST

G.T. Deve Gowda writes to Urban Development Minister, saying situation is pathetic

Former Minister and MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda has urged Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj to come up with a comprehensive Under Ground Drainage (UGD) system for the new layouts approved by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) that had come up outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Mr. Gowda, who had been visiting residential localities outside the ORR in Mysuru such as Bharath Nagar and Police Layout to discuss the grievances relating to basic amenities, drew the Urban Development Minister’s attention to the pathetic condition of the UGD in the smaller layouts formed on areas that were spread across one acre, two acres or five acres. “Though these layouts had septic tanks, their capacity is limited to 100 to 200 people”, he said.

In view of the limited capacity of the septic tanks set up by the developers of small layouts, the UGD water is found overflowing on the roads and drainages alongside, posing a lot of inconvenience to the general public.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gowda said the condition of the UGD even in villages outside the ORR in Mysuru was deplorable. Though septic tanks had been set up, these tanks were overflowing with the UGD water and entering the lakes in the village, thereby polluting even water bodies, he lamented.

Hence, he said setting up a comprehensive UGD system for Mysuru was very much essential.

He urged Mr. Basavaraj to ensure that four treatment plants were set up in four different directions of the city so that the UGD water from the residential layouts and the villages outside the Ring Road in Mysuru is treated. Such a move will benefit the residents of Mysuru city as well as Mysuru taluk, he said in the letter written to Mr. Basavaraj.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Gowda, who visited Bharath Nagar last week, noticed the overflowing UGD from the houses built about two decades ago by the Karnataka Slum Development Board. Though the Board officials said the responsibility of ensuring civic amenities rests with the respective local body, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said its jurisdiction ends with ORR.

Mr Gowda, however, promised the residents of Bharath Nagar that he will have the UGD pipeline replaced with a pipeline having a larger diameter to prevent the UGD from overflowing.