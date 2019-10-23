Comprehensive travel and tourism website in the offing

The Tourism Department has embarked upon a new plan to popularise tourist destinations by providing detailed information on websites and this project would be realised in two months, said Minister for Tourism and Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi.

Chairing a review meeting of the departments concerned, Mr. Ravi said the proposed website would contain detailed information about every village of the district and the information would be on a par with those available on Wikipedia. This apart, another website having comprehensive information about the revenue villages, tradition, culture, food, memorials, and places to see would also be launched. College and university students would be roped in for documentation and officials would be appointed as nodal officers. They have to file the draft and display it in schools and panchayat office. This initiative would create awareness about history among the students besides giving a perfect guide to travellers, he said. Mr. Ravi was surprised when officials said that they have identified four historic spots for development. He told the officials not to go all alone and select spots of their choice. They were asked to form a team of historians and public and submit proposals based on their suggestions.

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the department has planned to conduct a study tour for high school students to spots visited by Gandhi and his memorials. In Dharwad, Gandhi had visited the Khadi centre in Uppinbetageri. Trips should be held here and brief information on his visit should be imparted to students, he added.

Arvind Bellad, MLA, alleged that the department officials worked in isolation and prepared plans without bringing it to the notice of the public nor elected representatives. Mr. Ravi told the officials to venture out of the office and meet people to come up with a better tourism promotional plan.

Mr. Ravi said government-sponsored academies and trusts should identify donors instead of solely depending on government grants.

Referring to the reduction in grants to trusts and academies by the previous government and a circular asking to reduce the prize money to ₹10,000, he said the present government would invite suggestions from experts on this issue.

On the language policy, he stated that protection of Kannada would be the top priority of the government. Some people, including Mr. Bellad, suggested teaching mathematics and science in English while social science in Kannada. Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan and zilla panchayat CEO B.C. Sateesh were present.

Mr. Ravi later visited the house of Hindustani musical maestro Gangubai Hangal.