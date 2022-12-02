Comprehensive policy for developing North Karnataka will come soon, says Bommai

December 02, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in Salahalli in Belagavi district on Friday that the State government will soon announce a comprehensive policy for the development of North Karnataka.

“Belagavi is the jewel in the crown of Karnataka. Its all round development will remain our foremost priority. We will fund irrigation projects, roads and other infrastructure works that will help industries to grow and farming to be prosperous in this border district,’‘ he said.

“Our government is committed to protecting the land and language of Karnataka,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

“We will protect the interest of Kannada speakers wherever they are. We are putting in place a detailed project to develop all border areas. We have identified 1,800 gram panchayats in villages along the borders of Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” he said.

“Roads, water ways, schools and hospitals will come up in these areas. A sum of ₹100 crore will be spent on developing schools in these regions. A significant portion of the money will be spent on Kannada schools in these areas. The Kannada Development Authority will oversee these projects. The State government will build Kannada Bhavan in Goa, Solapur in Maharashtra and Kasargod in Kerala at a cost of ₹10 crore each,” Mr. Bommai said.