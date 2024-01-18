‘Comprehensive legal education is essential to create future generations of vigilant citizens’

January 18, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Belagavi

A well-rounded legal education system is essential to create future generations of vigilant citizens, Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) Registrar S.V. Nadagoudar said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He was speaking at the induction and orientation programme for first year students of Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College.

Legal profession is a noble profession. It is a tool to help the poor and disadvantaged masses and the rural poor. Legal education serves a supplementary role in that it is essential to create ideal citizens, he said.

He urged young law graduates to remain updated about trending topics and the latest amendments to laws, rules and regulations, as the profession is getting competitive by the day.

Chairman of the governing council of the college M.R. Kulkarni advised students to focus on three fronts, their individual personality, the courts and their opponent advocates.

“Young lawyers should work hard consistently. You do not need to chase money. Money will chase you and opportunities will emerge if you remain determined,” he said.

College principal A.H. Hawaldar, IQAC Coordinator Samina Nahid Baig, Sunidhi Joshi and others spoke.

Students Neha and Anuja anchored. Ruchitra proposed a vote of thanks.

National Youth Day

National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti was celebrated in the college recently.

Assistant Professor of Surgery in JNMC Kishore Bandagar and social worker Kishore Kakade spoke.

Dr. Bandagar spoke about the life of Swami Vivekananda and his Belagavi visit.

Mr. Kakade spoke about the importance of values and traditions in Indian society.

The event was organized by the Cultural and NSS Unit of the college.

Students Sneha Kulkarni, Suhas Huddar, Sahana Wali and Phani Desai, Prajwal Tapsee and others anchored the event.

Shilpa Raikar and faculty and staff members and students were present.