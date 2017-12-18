Comprehensive diagnosis of suspected tuberculosis cases poor in State

Although 2,407 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) have been detected during the 15-day Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign that ended on Monday, the State seems to be lagging in taking up comprehensive diagnosis of all suspected cases.

Of the targeted 67,39,905 population, 66,754 persons had undergone smear examination till December 15. Of these, 1,511 cases tested smear positive. Although all the remaining cases, even if they have tested smear negative and are symptomatic, should have undergone X-ray followed by Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) as per ACF guidelines, hardly 7% have got it done so far.

Sources in the Health Department said this is owing to logistical issues such as getting the smear negative patients to an X-ray facility in the taluk hosptial from their place of residence.

“Either the person is not willing to get an X-ray done as he/she feels it is not necessary when the smear is negative or it is about loss of wages, time and transportation issues. Although the ACF has been going on pretty well in the State and a buzz about TB has been created, logistical issues and lack of motivation for patients to get X-rays done are a cause of concern,” said a senior official. “If all smear negative cases undergo X-ray, many more cases would have been detected. The focus should now be on comprehensive testing of all suspected cases,” the official said.

State Joint Director (TB), Ramachandra Bairy, who admitted to logistical issues, said it is a challenge to ensure all TB cases are detected and treated. “These issues will be set right before the next ACF campaign begins in January. I agree most of the suspected cases whose smear is negative do not feel the necessity to get an X-ray done. But, our health workers will motivate them and take them to the X-ray facility in taluk hospitals,” he said.

The ACF campaign

To eliminate TB by 2025, a goal set under the national strategic plan (NSP) formulated by the Central Tuberculosis Division, ACF campaign started in 50 districts all over the country in the first phase from January 16 to 31 this year. In Karnataka, during the first phase, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts were covered. Around 100 new TB cases were detected.

The second phase was carried out in the State from July 17 to 31 in 11 districts, including the three covered in the first round. Around 1,600 new TB cases were detected and were put on treatment. The 20 districts taken up in the third phase include the 11 that were covered in the second phase.

“The aim is to fight the bacteria by better detection, treatment and prevention,” Dr. Bairy said.

TB is a contagious airborne disease caused by Mycobacterium Tuberculosis. It typically affects the lungs, but it also can affect any other organ.