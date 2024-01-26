Comprehensive development plan for Vijayapura ready

January 26, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Belagavi

A comprehensive plan to develop Vijayapura district has been drawn up, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said in Vijayapura on Friday.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations, the district in-charge Minister said that the plan includes industrialisation, afforestation, irrigation and improving the quality of education.

The government plans to set up a high-power committee headed by senior secretaries in various departments and Deputy Commissioners, on the lines of the Telangana model. This will serve the dual purposes of execution on the ground and supervision from the top, he said.

This will help preserve and protect the heritage of Vijayapura and help in efforts to include them in UNESCO heritage site lists, he added.

The government will take up construction of flyovers and dedicated bus bays to prevent traffic congestion in the city. There are plans to build multi-level parking facilities. A sports facility with indoor and outdoor stadiums of international standards will come up in the district. A cycling academy and velodrome will be established in association with Cycling Federation of India, he said.

An aviation training institute will come up in the airport. Efforts will be made to start a college of veterinary, fisheries and dairy technology. Quality of education in schools will be improved, by working with civil society and private companies. A series of public toilets will be built. Government hospitals will be modernised, AYUSH and traditional medicine systems will also be promoted. A science research centre and incubation centre to promote innovation will be started, the Minister said.

A horticulture produce processing cluster will be set up with private participation. Lulu Group will set up a centre at a cost of ₹300 crore in Vijayapura. Another centre will be set up by Uttar Pradesh-based BL Group. They will create over 5,000 jobs, he said.

Over 1,400 industries will be set up in the district that will create 14,500 jobs. A total of 3,239 acres have been set aside for industrial parks in the district. Afforestation efforts will be made in Vijayapura, Mamadapur, Baba Nagar and other areas, as a memorial to Sri Siddeshwar Swami, he added.

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhubalan, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonana, Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi and others were present.

