Comprehensive development plan for Mysuru based on citizens’ feedback, says Mahadevappa

A comprehensive development plan will be formulated for Mysuru based on citizens feedback bearing in mind the character of the city and its projected growth.

This was stated by the District in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa at a meeting convened to elicit stakeholders’ opinion on the issue, here on Saturday.

The Minister said the population of India which was 35 crore in 1947, has increased to 140 crores in the present times, and similarly the population of Mysuru has increased three-fold since Independence. Besides, the city was poised for faster growth and hence a comprehensive development plan which will envisage future requirements of the next 40 to 50 years has to be formulated and the opinion of the stakeholders would be considered, said Mr. Mahadevappa.

He said Mysuru was a historic city known for planned development and it needs a long-term vision to ensure that the same template and model was incorporated in the planning process.

The meeting drew 28 responses and the Minister said that people were free to submit their suggestions in writing all of which would be considered before finalising any plan for Mysuru’s development. Mr. Mahadevappa said Chief Minister has given adequate funds for the development of Mysuru by establishing a district hospital, ensuring Kabini drinking water to various localities, road development, etc., and the process would continue.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said it was imperative to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation to Greater Mysuru City Corporation. This, he said, will help bring additional funds from the Centre. However, as a precursor, it was essential that some of the pressing problems plaguing the city, need to be set right.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanvir Sait described Mysuru as a historical city which was developed with great foresight by the maharajas and there were ample opportunities for industrial development. Referring to the City Development Plans (CDP), Mr. Sait said one needs to revisit and ascertain to what extent the CDP recommendations have been complied by the authorities.

Mr. Venkatesh, Minister for Animal Husbandry, said development of Mysuru should be dovetailed with thrust on education and tourism for which the city was known.

K. Harish Gowda and G.T.Deve Gowda, MLAs, opined that revenue layouts in the city were marred by unplanned growth and some of the irregularities need to be regularised and set right. Mr. Deve Gowda said as many as 150 layouts in the city which need to be properly developed.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath took objections to the entire exercise on the grounds that there was no action plan prepared by the authorities. When Mr. Mahadevappa intervened and said him being a senior leader had other avenues to air his views, Mr. Vishwanath remarked there was no point in merely talking and dispersing, and truth needed to be told.

“Near Chamundi Hills you have permitted the construction of eight-storied buildings. So where is the concern for heritage protection and are we expected to remain silent to such developments,” he said.

Former mayors and councillors, NGO representatives, representatives from industries, senior officials from the district administration were among those present.