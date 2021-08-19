Comprehensive caste census needed: Minister

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy has said that there is a need for a comprehensive caste census in the country to facilitate implementation of a comprehensive reservation system.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri during his visit to the city as part of the Janashirvada Yatre on Thursday, Mr. Narayana Swamy said that after 1931, no caste census has been carried out in the country. “A comprehensive caste census will help in providing requisite reservation to all eligible communities, including the backward classes, on the basis of social justice,” he said.

Regarding the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission’s report on internal reservation, he said that there are arguments both in favour of and against the implementation of the report and there is a need for a larger debate on the issue and a majority approval cutting across party lines.

“There are over 3,000 castes; there is a need for taking a decision ensuring justice to all castes. The issue will be discussed with an open mind with the Chief Minister,” he said.

Elaborating on the objective of the Janashirvada Yatre, the Minister said that the programme is aimed at sensitising the public on the government schemes and programmes. What is required is providing solution to problems rather than taking sensitive issues to the voters during elections, he said.

On the soaring fuel prices, he said that the Union government has plans to restrict usage of petrol and diesel and priority is being given to use of electric vehicles. He said that during the pandemic, fuel prices have increased and the government is thinking of bringing the prices down.

Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi, Members of Legislative Assembly Nehru Olekar, Virabhadrappa Ballari, Arunkumar Guttur, the former MLA U.B. Banakar and others were present.