Comply with safari norms in tiger reserves: NTCA

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has taken umbrage at the violation of maintaining a minimum distance of 500 metres between two safari vehicles that has to be followed in national parks and tiger reserves.

Though this is an old and standing instruction, it is often violated in pursuit of the big games – mainly tigers – that results in crowding around the animal and causing disturbance.

Hence, the NTCA has written to all the Chief Wildlife Wardens of national parks and tiger reserves reiterating the directives complying with the 500-metre norms between safari vehicles operating in the tourism zone.

In a circular dated February 12, 2020, the NTCA has stated that the tourism carrying capacity in respect of a tiger reserve is calculated as maximum number of vehicles permitted per day as per the guidelines. The carrying capacity is determined with the presumption that the gap between the two consecutive vehicles is maintained at a minimum distance of 500 metres, said the circular.

“But it is often observed that safari vehicles inside the tiger reserve do not maintain the minimum distance with other vehicles and often results in crowding around animals sighted during the trip to the detriment of wildlife. This defeats the very purpose for which the carrying capacity was fixed,” said the NTCA circular.

Officials respond

However, officials in the Forest Department told The Hindu that this was a problem mainly with some of the tiger reserves in north and central India and was not a serious issue as far as Karnataka was concerned.

Jim Corbett National Park allows nearly 180 safari vehicles per day in different zones, while about 140 safari vehicles enter the Kanha National Park daily. But none of the tiger reserves in Karnataka come anywhere close to this figure, according to the officials.

It was pointed out that some of the best national parks to sight tiger and elephants in Karnataka are Bandipur and Nagarahole and the number of safari vehicles that are in service is not more than 10 or 15, said an official.

Though the guideline is fine on paper, it is difficult for drivers to ensure half a km gap between the two vehicles in practice especially when there is a sighting. But efforts are made to ply the vehicles to different zones to ensure that the 500-metre norm is adhered to the extent possible, the official added.