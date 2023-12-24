‘Comply with Kannada signboard rules by Feb. 28’

December 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shops, commercial establishments, and government offices coming under the civic body’s limits must comply with Kannada signboard rules before February 28, said Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

Mr. Giri Nath said the signboard should have at least 60% of Kannada on them, and the same should be implemented. The action comes after the State government issued a circular on the same. Not just in the city, the rule is applicable across the State and the corporations should ensure implementation of the same, the State government circular said.

Mr. Giri Nath said in Bengaluru, there is a total of 1,400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads where there are many shops, commercial complexes and other business establishments. The BBMP will now carry out a survey to find out how many have not installed Kannada nameplates.

He further said the people are given time to implement the rule till February 28 and if anyone is found not adhering to the guidelines after the deadline, s/he will be penalised.