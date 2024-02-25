ADVERTISEMENT

Complex surgery helps girl gain the use of her fingers

February 25, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in the KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital conducted a complex surgery on a girl child suffering from syndactyly and helped her gain the use of her hand.

The girl was suffering from congenital syndactyly and all her fingers were joined together.

A team led by plastic surgeon Rajesh Pawar was successful in separating the fingers of one hand of the girl. The other hand will be operated upon after a few weeks. The girl’s toes will be taken up in later phases.

All the surgeries are being performed completely free, said a release.

The girl belongs to a poor family from Chikkodi. The girl’s parents cannot afford the surgeries and the government’s health schemes did not help her.

They then appealed to the society chairman [Prabhakar Kore] for help. He directed the doctors to conduct all the surgeries free.

The girl will be able to return to normal in a few months, said the release.

