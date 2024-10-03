Complex surgery at KMC-RI helps save man injured in road accident

A team of doctors drawn from various specialties of Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC-RI) performed a complex surgery on a patient to removing a metal rod that had pierced his chest during a road accident, giving him a new lease of life.

Addressing presspersons, along with the team of doctors, in Hubballi on Thursday, KMC-RI Director S.F. Kammar said that it was a challenging surgery that was carried out successfully.

The 27-year-old patient, Dayanand, from Javala Makki village of Sirsi taluk was injured in the road accident on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Hulihalli in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Wednesday.

The truck in which he was travelling as a passenger on the seat behind the driver toppled when the driver lost control over it and a metal rod from the roadside railing pierced through his chest.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services managed to cut the long rod and Dayanand was taken to a private hospital in Davangere where first aid was administered. The patient was rushed to the KMC-RI the same day, as expert doctors were not available there.

Dr. Kammar said: “Immediate fluid resuscitation was given and the patient was sedated. He was incubated by Nagraj Chandi. On Duty Surgery unit comprising Ramesh Hosmani, Vijay Kamat, Vasant Teggimani, Vinayak R., assessed the patient and a decision was taken for operating the patient at once.”

Speaking on the surgery, Dr. Ramesh Hosmani said that Dr. Kammar, Principal Gurushantappa Yalagachin, Medical Superintendent Ishwar Hasbi, Rajshekar Dyaberi, Rajshankar and Katakol played a pivotal role in fast-tracking the whole procedure to facilitate immediate surgery.

Seven units of blood were also arranged for immediately. On Duty Radiologist Veena Maradi reported that major vessels were intact with no evidence of pericardiac tamponade. Cardiothoracic surgeon Kattimani provided intraop assistance in assessing cardiac status and the patient was shifted to major operation theatre for emergency thoracotomy and exploration of chest, Dr. Hosmani explained.

The team was assisted by anesthesiologist Dharmesh Ladhad and team. The patient had multiple rip fractures with lung injury. The lung injury was repaired and the metal rod of almost 1 metre (98cm) in size was removed from the chest wall. Post-surgery, the patient was immediately shifted to trauma ICTU, Dr. Hosmani said and added that the patient is stable now.

Dr. Kammar said that along with the team of doctors, post-graduate students, interns, assisting brother Mukesh and ward boys did coordinate work to help in carrying out the surgery successfully.