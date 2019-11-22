Completing entire course mandatory for becoming teachers: AICTE

All students who aspire to become teachers in technical education institutions will have to mandatorily complete the specified training, the internship with industry, and pass the qualifying test, with effect from 2020-21 academic year.

Addressing journalists here on Friday, member secretary, All India Council for Technical Education, Prof. Rajive Kumar said there are four AICTE-recognised institutions in the country where such students will have to do the course. He said they have to complete eight modules through MOOCs, take up internship and pass the qualifying test conducted by the National Technical Teacher Training Institutes.

“It is like a qualifying course for teaching in technical institutes, and it will be mandatory from 2020-21. Already, we have issued notification in this regard. Those in the profession also will have to complete the course,” he said.

Solutions to real-life problems

Elaborating on the changes in technical education, Prof. Kumar said now AICTE has made it mandatory for students to complete 1,000 hours of internship during their four years of graduation and unless they have completed the internship they will not get degrees.

He said it is compulsory for them to work on finding solutions to real-life problems and hackathons are a part of it.

Vice Chancellor of KLE Technological University Prof. Ashok Shettar, who is part of the ‘training the trainers’ initiative of AICTE, said already real-life solutions that emerged through hackathons have taken the shape of startups.

Prof. Kumar said AICTE will also help students in their endeavour to establish startups and will be funding a portion of the expenses. “We will also help them find angel investors,” he said.

Director of UNESCO Centre for PBL, Aalborg University, Denmark, Prof. Anette Kolmos said Problem-Based Learning held the solution for making technical education more interesting, and also finding solutions for clean energy and sustainable living. A system has to be put in place to make students take interest in PBL, which in turn will help students and society as a whole, she said.