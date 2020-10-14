Complete work on IIIT, officials told

Yadgir

14 October 2020 19:18 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the department and agencies concerned to complete the balance work on the proposed Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) enabling students to attend classes as early as possible.

After visiting the Government Engineering College campus where the IIIT is going to be established, Mr. Venkatesh Kumar attended a meeting of officials meeting on Wednesday.

A couple of months ago, a team of officials visited the site and told officials concerned that basic needs be provided before could be started.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar suggested to the officials to provide facilities such as WiFi, UPS, television, geyser, street lights, road, generator set, basketball, football and volleyball stadia, drinking water and name boards immediately. He said that all facilities should be ready before a team from Hyderabad visited the campus for inspection in 15 days.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the hostel rooms and kitchen.