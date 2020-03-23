Complete supportto Janata Curfew

Residents of Belagavi expressed complete support to the Janata Curfew as requested by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Streets of Belagavi remained empty as most people stayed indoors on account of the curfew since daybreak. Residential areas of Belagavi were deserted.

People remained mostly inside their houses. Children did not come out to play on the streets, or in the play areas of large housing colonies. The city railway station, bus stand and Rani Channamma Circle were deserted except an occasional vehicle or commuters who walked to the district hospital. People started clapping and ringing bells, cymbals, conches and other instruments by evening. This was in response to the Prime Minister’s call for an applause for medical and security personnel who have been working tirelessly in tackling COVID-19.