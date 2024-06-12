ADVERTISEMENT

Complete road widening on time, says Tenginakai

Published - June 12, 2024 01:05 am IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has directed the officials to complete the widening work on the R.N. Shetty Road in Hubballi within the stipulated time.

The Hindu Bureau

Mahesh Tenginakai, Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA, who reviewed the progress of road work in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Tenginakai, who reviewed the widening work which provides connectivity to localities in ward numbers 51, 52, 53, and 54 of Hubballi on Tuesday, told the officials to expedite the work and complete the project on time. He was accompanied by councillors and HDMC officials.

The widening of the 1.6-km R.N. Shetty Road has been taken up at a cost of ₹6 crore. However, as there was a underground drainage network, a special grant of ₹77.80 lakh was provided by the government, of which work on 850 metres of the UGD has been completed till date.

After reviewing, Mr. Tenginakai asked officials to complete the work on another 750 metres by July 30. He held a meeting with officials of the municipal corporation, various other departments, and the L&T company officials asking them to expedite and complete the work on time. The L&T officials assured of completing their part of the work by June 20, while the other officials assured of completing the work by July 30.

The MLA was accompanied by councillors Senthil Kumar, Chetan Hirekerur, former mayor Prakash Kyarakatti during the review and the spot visit.

