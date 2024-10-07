GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complete recruitment to 34,863 posts in different departments in a time-bound manner: Siddaramaiah

Published - October 07, 2024 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the concerned authorities to complete the process of filling up 34,863 vacancies in various departments in a time-bound manner. 

Chairing a meeting to review the process of filling up vacancies in various departments, the CM asked the authorities to prioritise filling up vacancies in essential services sectors. 

He asked the heads of departments to prepare an annual calendar for recruitments by getting permission from the Finance Department. He even suggested that the officials visit Kerala to study its model of recruitments. 

Delayed in 14 departments

Mr. Siddaramaiah suggested preparing a Model Cadre and Recruitment Rules while pointing out that the need for amending these rules were delaying the recruitment process in 41 departments. 

He asked the authorities to bring about comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process of the government and implement an uniform recruitment system on the lines of that adopted by the UPSC. Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that UPSC was looking into recruitments for only Group A & B posts. Similarly, there was a debate on whether the KPSC should look into recruitments for Group A & B posts while allowing the Karnataka Examination Authority to take up recruitments for other posts, he said. 

