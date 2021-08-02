Complete projects, DC tells officers

Hassan

02 August 2021 20:37 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has instructed officers to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated time. He held a review meeting with them in Shivamogga on Monday.

Reviewing the construction of the airport at Sogane, he said the officers should complete the registration of ATR at the earliest. The construction of the compound wall and drinking water supply works should be completed as per schedule.

Regarding the compensation for those who parted with their land for the airport project, Mr. Shivakumar said the district administration had submitted a proposal to the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation to construct houses for them in 38 acres of land.

The tender process for laying the four-lane Chitradurga-Shivamogga Road had been completed. The acquisition of land for the road should be taken up at the earliest, he said.

The administration has sent a proposal for the construction of an SP’s office at a cost of ₹13.7 crore to the State government. A suitable land had been identified for the building, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nagendra Honnalli and other officers were present.