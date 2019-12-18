Karnataka

Complete ongoing projects on time: DC

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar addressing officials in Raichur on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar addressing officials in Raichur on Tuesday.  

more-in

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the officials to complete ongoing civil works, particularly drinking water and road projects, on time and ensure quality.

He was addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

When officials brought to his notice that a road construction work between Saraf Bazaar to Mochiwada had been halted because of the obstruction of a drinking water pipeline, the Deputy Commissioner directed the City Municipal Council to hold a ward meeting to remove the pipeline. Mr. Kumar came down heavily on officials after he was informed that two works were yet to be started in Deodurg taluk. He also directed the officials of Lingsugur taluk to complete two pending drinking water works within a week.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 7:38:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/complete-ongoing-projects-on-time-dc/article30335586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY