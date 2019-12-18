Complete ongoing projects on time: DC

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the officials to complete ongoing civil works, particularly drinking water and road projects, on time and ensure quality.
He was addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.
When officials brought to his notice that a road construction work between Saraf Bazaar to Mochiwada had been halted because of the obstruction of a drinking water pipeline, the Deputy Commissioner directed the City Municipal Council to hold a ward meeting to remove the pipeline. Mr. Kumar came down heavily on officials after he was informed that two works were yet to be started in Deodurg taluk. He also directed the officials of Lingsugur taluk to complete two pending drinking water works within a week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.