Complete ongoing projects on time: DC

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the officials to complete ongoing civil works, particularly drinking water and road projects, on time and ensure quality.

He was addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

When officials brought to his notice that a road construction work between Saraf Bazaar to Mochiwada had been halted because of the obstruction of a drinking water pipeline, the Deputy Commissioner directed the City Municipal Council to hold a ward meeting to remove the pipeline. Mr. Kumar came down heavily on officials after he was informed that two works were yet to be started in Deodurg taluk. He also directed the officials of Lingsugur taluk to complete two pending drinking water works within a week.