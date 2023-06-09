Complete ongoing Mission Amrit Sarovar projects within stipulated time, Yadgir district officials told

June 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Yadgir

Assistant Director of Technical Division of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Shivanand Aurad has instructed officials to complete ongoing projects of developing tanks under Mission Amrit Sarovar within the stipulated period.

He was talking to officials after inspecting work at a site in Ramasamudra and Balichakra villages in Yadgir district on Thursday.

He said that the work to construct new tanks or rejuvenating old ones is going on under Mission Amrit Sarovar programme under MGNREGA on account of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that a target has been given to rejuvenate 75 tanks in the district and therefore, works have been taken up.

“Construction of new tanks or rejuvenation of old ones will help increase the level of groundwater and solve the drinking water problem that human beings and livestock are facing. Hence, officers should understand the aim of the project and ensure that all sanctioned works are completed well within the stipulated period,” he said.

Mr. Aurad also interacted with the workers engaged in the worksite and said that each registered family will be given work for a 100 days, while wages have been fixed at ₹316 per person per day. Therefore, workers should use this opportunity and earn wages for the work done, he added.

Project Engineer Abhiram A.S, Assistant Director of MGNREGA projects Khalid Ahmed, Panchayat Development Officer Moulali Pathan Aikur and Anuradha, Bannappa Baitapuli, Parasuram Jinkera, Sharanappa, Ningappa, Sangareddy and others were present.