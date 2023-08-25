HamberMenu
Complete ongoing KKRDB works expeditiously, Yadgir officers told

August 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur reviewing progress of works taken up under KKRDB grants at a meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and Yadgir district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has directed the officials of the departments concerned to expeditiously complete the ongoing works taken up under the grants of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).

Charing a review meeting of works under KKRDB in Yadgir on Friday, the Minister also asked them to ensure quality work.

The KKRDB officials informed the meeting that a total of 52 works under Mega Macro projects for the 2022-23 period has been initiated and, two each of the works are related to the Horticulture and Health departments along with 15 works related to the Public Work Department and 33 works to the Panchayat Raj Department.

Mr. Darshanapur asked the officials to issue work order immediately for all the 31 works for which the tender process has already been completed. Of these works, six are related to the District Library, 15 to the Public Works Department and 10 works related to the Panchayat Raj Department.

He also said that the sanctioned works pertaining to school buildings, anganwadi centres and health centres should be started on priority.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shanabasappa Koteppagol and other officers were present.

