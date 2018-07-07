Complete ongoing highway works in a year: Kumaraswamy to NHAI

Taking note of the delay in executing national highway works, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has directed the National Highways Authority of India to complete the ongoing projects of around 4,000 km in the State within a year.

He has asked the authority to complete identified six projects, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru six-laning and Kundapura-Goa border four-laning works, in a time-bound manner.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was chairing a high-level meeting with NHAI officials and deputy commissioners of districts concerned at Bengaluru on Friday to review projects that are being executed at an estimated cost of ₹37,000 crore. He asked the Chief Secretary to hold review meetings every month to expedite the projects.

Land acquisition

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed DCs to hasten land acquisition process and hand over the same to NHAI.

Utility agencies, including electricity and water supply, should extend necessary cooperation to NHAI and the administration, he said.

Mr. Revanna informed the meeting that Karnataka has 7,556 km of NH network, maintained by NHAI as well as NH Division of PWD. NHAI has plans to develop 1,959 km of roads at an estimated cost of ₹27,000 crore during 2018-19, he said.

Mr. Revanna was particularly upset with the NHAI for the tardy progress in four-laning NH 66 from Talapady (Karnataka-Kerala border) to Goa border, which is being executed in two packages.

The first package of Talapady-Kundapura, started in 2010, is almost complete and toll collection has commenced.

Incomplete

But four crucial flyovers are yet to get completed at Thokkottu and Pumpwell in Mangaluru, at Udupi and at Kundapur. Work between Kundapur-Goa border, being executed by another concessionnaire since 2014, too is going slowly and the government is unhappy with the progress.