Complete lockdown observed in Belagavi

Belagavi

12 July 2020 14:16 IST

The COVID-19 lockdown was nearly complete in Belagavi on Sunday.

All government and private offices were closed.

Most of the shops and markets remained shut. This is significant as Tuesday is a holiday and Sunday is a working day in Belagavi.

Advertising

Advertising

Schools and colleges are yet to start.

Police were stationed in most major intersections and traffic signals, stopping commuters and asking them to go back.

Irrigation minister Ramesh Jarkiholi held a meeting with officials in the taluk panchayat office in Gokak. He asked officers about COVID-19 preparedness and checked up on the progress of development works.

Officers informed him that around 50 beds were being readied for COVID-19 positive persons at the Gokak taluk hospital.